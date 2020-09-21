Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, October 8, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m.

"NFLPA Legends vs. NFLPA Pro-Bowlers and Macklemore vs. Lil Yachty" - NFLPA Legends touchdown and compete against the NFLPA Pro-Bowlers to see which team scores a victory. Then, recording artist Macklemore competes against rapper Lil Yachty and "The Sailing Team" in this sensational all-star episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," THURSDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud's" sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:NFLPA: Legends - playing for Fisher HouseDonovan McNabbAdrian PetersonEddie GeorgeTorry HoltHines WardVERSUSNFLPA: Pro Bowlers - playing for Silence the ShameCameron JordanMarcus PetersK.J. WrightTyron SmithJoe HadenMacklemore - GRAMMY-Award Winning Recording Artist - playing for Arts CorpsTimothy Haggerty - brotherAmir Welch - friendTyler Andrews - friend/collaboratorJosh Dick - friend/managerVERSUSYachty and The Sailing Team - playing for National MS SocietyLil Yachty - rapper, singer, songwriterVenita McCollum - momShannon McCollum - dad"JBANS" Joshua Heath - friend/part of his crew, "The Sailing Team""Mitch" Brandon Mitchell - friend/part of his crew, "The Sailing Team""Maddie G" - friend/part of his crew, "The Sailing Team""Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

