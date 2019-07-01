Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, July 21, 2019
"Brooklyn Decker & Andy Roddick vs. Bobby Bones and Tara Lipinski vs. Johnny Weir" - Actress and tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Decker and her husband, Andy Roddick, a former world No. 1 professional tennis player, will compete against nationally Syndicated on-air personality Bobby Bones, who has previously been seen on Season 2 of ABC's "American Idol" as the official in-house mentor and was season 27 "Dancing with the Stars" Champion, to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski facing off against two-time Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, along with members of their respective families on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing SUNDAY, JULY 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Brooklyn Decker & Andy Roddick vs. Bobby Bones
Team Decker / Roddick; playing for Andy Roddick Foundation
Brooklyn Decker - actress and tech entrepreneur
Andy Roddick - former world No. 1 professional tennis player
Steve Decker - Brooklyn's father
Tessa Decker - Brooklyn's mother
Jordan Decker - Brooklyn's brother
Team Bobby Bones - nationally Syndicated on-air personality; playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Lauren Alaina - recording artist
Jon Pardi - recording artist
Amy Brown - radio personality
Dan Chappell aka Lunchbox - radio personality
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Tara Lipinski vs. Johnny Weir
Team Tara Lipinski - Olympic figure skater; playing for Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
Eric Callahan - cousin
Lauren "Lori" Callahan - cousin's wife
John "Jack" Joseph Lipinski - dad
Todd Kapostasy - husband
Team Johnny Weir - two-time Olympic figure skater; playing for ALZ OUT
Patti M. Weir - mother
Brian James Weir - brother
Stacy Marie Weir - sister-in-law
Diane M. Neff - aunt
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
