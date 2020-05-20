Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, June 4, 2020
"Sammy's Project" - When Sammy's big idea for his school project to make a timeline of U.S. history with a map fails, his family stays up all night to help him finish the assignment on time. As Jackie and Barry work on the map, they argue over their different parenting styles. Also, as Javier and Elizabeth help with the timeline, they argue about how to plan financially for their future, on BROKE, Thursday, June 4 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Kyle Bornheimer returns as Barry, Jackie's ex-husband and Sammy's father. BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.
