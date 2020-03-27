Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, April 16, 2020
"The Dance" - When Javier and Elizabeth learn their rich friends are in town, they muster up the courage to ask them to pay back the large amount of money they are owed.
Also, Jackie complains of being undervalued at work, and Luis convinces her to ask for a raise, on BROKE, Thursday, April 16 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up.
Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.
