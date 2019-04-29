Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
"In Hot Water" - In order to afford a new water heater, Rio and Mike must come up with ways to make money since Mike refuses to let Rio's mom, Donna, pay for it. Mike decides to sell their chickens' eggs at the local farmers market; and Rio tries to find new clients for therapy, but the town doesn't seem to want their business, on an all-new episode of ABC's "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, MAY 14 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob.
"In Hot Water" was written by Chelsea Devantez and directed by Molly McGlynn.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
"Bless This Mess" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
