Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN SONG CONTEST on NBC - Monday, April 25, 2022

The live Semi-Finals begin with 10 artists returning to the stage with an elevated performance of their original song for a chance to earn America's vote. To make the STAKES higher, a redemption song is revealed, adding an 11th artist back into the competition.

America's biggest live entertainment event has arrived! Based on the worldwide phenomenon "Eurovision Song Contest," organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually, this amazing musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a beloved singing performance.

In the U.S. version of the international megahit, "American Song Contest" will feature live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation's capital, competing to win the country's vote for the best hit song. The 56 artists span a wide range of performers - FROM undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and LEGENDARY icons. An incredible solo artist, duo, group or band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the eight-week live competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

"American Song Contest" is executive produced by Propagate's Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, alongside Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Gregory Lipstone as well as American Song Contest, Inc.'s Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman and Ola Melzig. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and American Song Contest, Inc.