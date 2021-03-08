Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, March 22, 2021
With unexpected surprises, Idol hopefuls continue to compete for their chance to make it through to the next round.
Following Sunday's electrifying kickoff to Hollywood Week, "American Idol" continues the two-night event, challenging this season's hopefuls with Hollywood Duets, as the iconic Hollywood Week wraps up. With unexpected surprises, Idol hopefuls continue to compete for their chance to make it through to the NEXT round, coming one step closer to being crowned America's NEXT superstar. (TV-PG, L)
"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.
During its third season on ABC, "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49. The series was also the most social TV series on the broadcast networks last season with 27.1 million total social interactions.
