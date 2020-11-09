Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The show airs at 8:30 p.m. ET.

"Homeschool Sweet Homeschool"- With Anna-Kat and Franklin (Evan O'Toole) home with mono, Katie seizes the opportunity to use them as the backdrop for her mommy vlog. And when Taylor's first college paper comes back with an A, Greg questions her TA's intentions. Meanwhile, Cooper (Logan Pepper) helps Oliver renovate the basement on an all-new episode of "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto and Ali Wong as Doris.

"Homeschool Sweet Homeschool" was written by Jonathan Fener and directed by Chris Koch.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop