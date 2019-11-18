Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, November 22, 2019
A two-hour "20/20" exclusively travels to Aruba with Beth Holloway; her first extensive trip back to the island in nearly ten years after her daughter, Natalee Holloway, disappeared while on vacation there almost 15 years ago.
ABC News' "20/20" documents Beth's emotional journey as she revisits places where she desperately searched for Natalee and reunites with Alberto Groeneveldt, who met her when she first arrived in 2005 and guided her around the island helping her try and find out what happened to Natalee. Beth also opens up to "20/20" about life now and reflects on her journey since Natalee disappeared. The program takes a look back at the case and dives into the dark history of Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Natalee, who has never been charged and denies any involvement in her presumed death.
"20/20" features an interview with John Q. Kelly, Beth's attorney, who shares for the first time new details about the wire fraud and extortion case he helped build with the FBI that is pending against van der Sloot. "20/20" also journeys to Peru where van der Sloot is currently in prison for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores, and features exclusive interviews with those close to the case including Juan Callan, lead homicide detective in the Flores murder investigation; brothers Williams Aparcana and Oswaldo Aparcana, whom van der Sloot hired to drive him across the border to Chile following Flores' murder; and Jose Luis Jimenez and Maximo Altez, van der Sloot's defense attorneys.
The two-hour program also explores what van der Sloot's future could hold when he is free again. ABC News' "20/20" airs on Friday, Nov. 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
