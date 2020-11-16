Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! A HOLIDAY CONCERT EVENT on CBS - Sunday, December 20, 2020

Article Pixel

It airs at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Nov. 16, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! A HOLIDAY CONCERT EVENT on CBS - Sunday, December 20, 2020 Scoop: Coming Up on GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! A HOLIDAY CONCERT EVENT on CBS - Sunday, December 20, 2020 CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH "GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! A HOLIDAY CONCERT EVENT" SUNDAY, DEC. 20 ON CBS

Celebrate the holiday season with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood when they return to CBS with a new one-hour concert special, GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! A HOLIDAY CONCERT EVENT, to be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 20 (8:30-9:30 PM, live ET/8:00-9:00 PM, delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The special will also be available to stream live on CBS All Access. Following up on the success of their CBS concert special on April 1 of this year, Brooks and Yearwood will perform live by request from their home recording studio, Studio G, singing songs of the season for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays.

Brooks will share details about how viewers can make song requests for the special on his weekly Facebook Live show, "Inside Studio G," in the weeks leading up to the special.

"Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit. It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. "Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood."

GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! A HOLIDAY CONCERT EVENT will be filmed without a live studio audience. The special will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing and will be filmed with extensive safety precautions in place.

GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! A HOLIDAY CONCERT EVENT is produced by Horse of Troy Productions, Inc.

For more information on Garth Brooks, please visit garthbrooks.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop