Scoop: Coming Up On A Rebroadcast Of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Katie lands the perfect pawn to play on the insecurities of the Westport housewives when she convinces a hot young TROPHY WIFE named Harper (Victoria Justice) to volunteer as room mom for Anna-Kat's class, but she quickly shifts gears when Harper rejects Anna-Kat's idea for movie night. Meanwhile, Greg enlists the help of the kids to get Katie's mom, Kathryn (Wendie Malick), to take an interest in someone other than herself, on "American Housewife," airing TUESDAY, JUNE 4 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/28/18)

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

Guest star Wendie Malick returns as Kathryn; Victoria Justice guest stars as Harper and Perrey Reeves as Holly.

"Trophy Wife" was written by Lindsey Stoddart and directed by John Putch.

"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"American Housewife" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, DLS parental guidline.