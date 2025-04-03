TRICK! THE MUSICAL World Premiere to Close Out Front Theatre Company Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Out Front Theatre Company will conclude their acclaimed ninth season with the world premiere of TRICK! THE MUSICAL, a world premiere production based on the 1999 cult-queer film 'Trick.' The book and lyrics of this new musical are written by the original screenwriter, Jason Schafer, with music composed by Arthur LaFrentz Bacon. Directed by Out Front's Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Paul Conroy, 'Trick! The Musical' runs on stage from May 1-17, 2025.

When an office-temp and aspiring Broadway songwriter meets a sexy hunk at a Manhattan gay club, their one-night stand turns into a series of complications. Amidst the chaos, they plunge into a vibrant world of dancers, piano bars, surprise therapy sessions, and fierce drag queens, all while questioning if love can outshine today's hookup culture. Based on the cult-classic film, 'Trick! The Musical' follows the misadventures of two young men trying to make it in the city.

"When Paul Conroy inquired about 'Trick' as a stage musical, the stars aligned," says Jason Schafer, who wrote the book and lyrics for this stage adaptation, and also wrote the original screenplay for the 1999 film. "Picturing this show on the stages of companies like Out Front Theatre unlocked for me a creative approach that has guided me during my collaboration on this adaptation.. Musical theater was my first love. I've had a blast revisiting the story of 'Trick' and reimagining it as the tuneful, queer, romantic stage musical of its hero's dreams... with a little tap dancing."

The cast is led by Aavyn Lee as Gabriel and Will-Franklin Eller as Mark. They are joined by Leah Keelan as Kathryn, Kayce Denise as Terri, Chase Graham as Rich, Jahari Franklin as Joe, Jessica Hill as Judy, and Tugboat the Queen and Yutoya Leon as alternating drag superstars. Tabitha Cheyenne and Logan Reed will serve as understudies.

Trick! The Musical is directed by Paul Conroy. He is joined by Alli Reinhardt (Music Director), Jonathan Bryant (Choreographer), Lily Mayfield (Production Stage Manager), David Reingold (Lighting Designer), Eric Griffis (Costume Designer), John Atwell (Scenic Designer), Brady Brown (Sound Designer), Victoria Nation (Props Designer), Laura Hackman (Intimacy Coordinator), and Tom Fish (Dramaturg).

"Trick was the first queer movie I remember seeing that had a 100% positive message and portrayal of the LGBTQIA+ community and to now be a part of the World Premiere stage version truly feels like a dream," says Conroy. "I'm beyond thankful that Jason has given us the gift to take the story he created over 25 years ago, and that he has brilliantly reimagined as a musical, and bring it to life on stage. With Art's infectious music and one of the most talented casts that I have ever had the honor to work with, I know that everyone who sees 'Trick!' is going to fall in love with the story just like I did when I sat in a dark movie theater in 1999."

The original film 'Trick' was released in 1999, written by Jason Schafer and directed by Jim Fall. Starring Christian Campbell, John Paul Pitoc, Miss Coco Peru, and Tori Spelling, the film grew on to develop a cult following over the years, with countless members of the LGBTQIA+ community marking it as the first queer film they saw.

Trick! The Musical will run May 1-17, 2025. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM. There will be a special Industry Night performance on Monday, May 12 at 8PM.

Comments