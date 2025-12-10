The Atlanta Shakespeare Company Will Present A Full Weekend Of SHAKESPEARE OUT OF A HAT

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present a weekend of SHAKESPEARE OUT OF A HAT from January 2–4, 2026.

The format will blend improvisation with traditional Shakespeare performance, with actors drawing both the play and their individual roles from a hat immediately before the performance begins. The potential titles for each evening include The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Comedy of Errors, with the unselected play carried forward for a future installment.

The company notes that the performances will feature its ensemble of trained Shakespeare actors working spontaneously from the text. Performances may also include cameo appearances—occasionally even from a dog, as is tradition for the event. The company’s health and safety information is available at shakespearetavern.com.

Ticket Information

Performances at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse generally take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Regular adult ticket prices range from $25–$49 depending on date, availability, and seating location (Main Floor, Box Seats, or Balcony). Discounted pricing is available for Thursday and Friday previews, students, educators, military personnel, seniors, and groups of ten or more.