Video: Trailer Released for True Survival Story HAZEL’S HEART

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the official trailer for Hazel’s Heart, the company’s recent North American acquisition. The film is produced by Canticle Productions, DN Cinematics, Samaco Films, and Stroop Fik Entertainment. The trailer is available at hazelmovie.com.

HAZEL’S HEART

Written and directed by Daniel Bielinski in his directorial debut, the film stars Madelyn Dundon, Stelio Savante, Xavier Bielinski, Genevieve Bielinski, Timothy E. Goodwin, David Michael Reardon, Todd Terry, and Laurie Fortier, and features Grammy-nominated singer Franni Cash. The story centers on a 16-year-old girl in rural North Dakota in 1920 who fights to keep her younger siblings alive during a severe blizzard, while her father leads a rescue effort amid twenty-five hours of subzero conditions.

Bielinski says, “‘Hazel's Heart' is a beautiful, true story of the courage and resilience, so powerfully embodied in this heroic young girl.” Executive producer Savante adds, “I'm thrilled to bring Dan & Samuel Goldwyn Films together to collectively honor Hazel's legacy.

Hazel’s Heart will be released on video on demand on December 23 through Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play/YouTube Movies, Fandango-At-Home, Versant, Vubiquity, and DirecTV/AT&T. Pre-orders are available on Apple TV at https://bit.ly/HazelsHeartApple.