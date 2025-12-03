Horizon Theatre Company And Dad's Garage to Present TOO FAST, TOO FESTIVUS

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dad's Garage and Horizon Theatre will take on the holidays in Atlanta with scenes, songs and laughs to get audiences through the festivus season. Dad's Garage's award-winning ensemble members have handmade this fast-paced comedy that lovingly pokes fun at the holidays in Atlanta and serves up the city's quirks with a festive twist. With sharp writing, big characters and plenty of local flavor, it's the perfect way to kick off the season – ATL style.

Featuring a cast of local actor-writers, surprise characters and live music, Too Fast, Too Festivus showcases fresh material created specifically for this production, along with off-the-cuff improvisation shaped by the ensemble's signature comic style. The result is a festive, high-energy theatrical event that captures the spirit of the holidays with sharp wit and local flavor.

Directed by Eve Krueger and Tim Stoltenberg, the creative team includes performers and writers from Dad's Garage's talented roster of local actors— Adam Archer, Christina Cusack-Curbelo, Joshua Quinn, Gina Rickicki and musician-writer David Biemiller. Additional writers include Christian Danley, Justin Geer and Megan Leahy.