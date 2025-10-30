Petite Violette Hosts Holiday Dinner Shows: MURDER ON 34TH STREET and BOAR'S HEAD FEAST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Petite Violette is serving up some holiday spirit by hosting two special dinner show series for the season. The new holiday murder mystery show, Murder on 34th Street, runs Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons, November 14 through December 28. The popular annual Boar’s Head Feast with the Madrigal Singers runs on Monday, December 15, Tuesday December 16 and Thursday, December 18.

All shows take place in the restaurant’s private Bordeaux banquet room, while regular dinner guests eat in the dining rooms. All shows are accompanied by a four-course meal with wine, featuring hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, salad with warm rolls, choice of entrée and a decadent dessert.

In Murder on 34th Street, it’s time for the 277th Annual Fakey's Holiday Parade! Department store supervisor Doris Skeptical is trying to keep everything running smoothly, but things seem to be going from bad to horribly bad. Some of the parade balloons have gotten loose, the main attraction is keeping warm at the bottom of a bottle, and her boss is on her back about sales and profits! She needs a miracle. Unfortunately, what she gets is … a murder. Someone is definitely trying to cancel the holidays. That’s why Doris has always taught her daughter Suzie that the holidays are a sham. But when Suzie meets some magical holiday folks that make her start to wonder if her mom has gotten it wrong about the holidays, she travels to the North Pole to try and discover the truth, but ends up in a bigger mystery than anyone could possibly imagine. Suzie has to solve the murders, help her mom, and save the holidays in “The Trial of the Century”, all while making sure everyone gets their dinner on time! Petite Violette invites guests to join Suzie, The Elf on the Shelf, The Grinch, and all the holiday character favorites, as Suzie faces off against every single holiday bad guy ever … and lawyers ... and basically, everyone who doesn’t believe.

Petite Violette co-owner and chef, Anthony Gropp, says, “We’re excited to offer a full weekend of our holiday murder mystery this year, with shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. We know our guests have busy holiday schedules, so we’re expanding our offerings to fit their needs. We can even book weekday murder mystery shows for groups.”

The Boar’s Head Feast features The Capitol City Opera Madrigal Singers, an a cappella vocal ensemble that specializes in secular and sacred music spanning the centuries. Attendees enjoy a four-course meal fit for a French royal of the Renaissance age and see the Madrigal Singers perform Christmas carols, holidays hits and other lively tunes, while dressed in period costume. The Madrigal Singers perform between dinner courses. The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres, and the songs start promptly at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Murder on 34th Street and Boar’s Head Feast with the Madrigal Singers can be purchased on the restaurant’s website Home page (they cannot be booked through Open Table). The cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.