HADESTOWN & More Lead Atlanta's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Atlanta for November 2025.

Hadestown

Fox Theatre - November 14, 2025 through November 16, 2025

Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will make an anticipated return limited engagement to Atlanta Nov. 14 – 16 as part of the 2025/2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.

For tickets: click here.

Trouble in Mind

Live Arts Theatre - November 14, 2025 through November 22, 2025

A talented and experienced Black actress has been cast in Chaos in Belleville, an anti-lynching play set to open on Broadway. She's paid her dues throughout the years, playing stereotypical supporting roles in second-rate shows, and is ready for her star turn. Chaos in Belleville, written by a white playwright, might not be quite as enlightened a piece as she's been hoping for — but that doesn't mean it won't sell out. And selling out is the question at the heart of Alice Childress's comedy-drama. A cast of multigenerational Black actors rehearse under the purview of a white director and stage manager, and as the rehearsal process unfolds, theatre conventions and racial politics collide, resulting in a surprisingly funny yet deeply piercing look at the entertainment industry.

For tickets: click here.

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Theatrical Outfit - October 29, 2025 through November 23, 2025

Tonight is one of those nights you remember forever. Tonight, someone special is coming to dinner. Tonight, there will be a dance. Tonight, you might fall in love. Tonight, everything could change. This is Tennessee Williams’ (A Streetcar Named Desire) THE GLASS MENAGERIE, the semi-autobiographical work about how the past can become a prison, and how dreams can set us free. This American masterpiece returns to Atlanta with a bold new vision designed to highlight the lasting power that happens when great writing meets stunning performance.

For tickets: click here.

Macbeth

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - October 04, 2025 through November 02, 2025

One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or Macbeth and his wife's all too human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed? Food and drink available before every performance.

For tickets: click here.

A Party to Murder

Merely Players Presents - October 23, 2025 through November 02, 2025

On a stormy Halloween weekend, six strangers arrive—each in secret—to a secluded island cottage for what they believe is a harmless murder mystery game. Their host, a crime novelist with a flair for the dramatic, promises a night of fun and suspense. But as the evening unfolds, long-buried secrets begin to surface, and the line between game and reality blurs. When guests start turning up dead, the remaining players are forced to confront a chilling truth: the stakes are very real—and someone isn’t playing by the rules.

For tickets: click here.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical

Marietta Theatre Company - November 06, 2025 through November 15, 2025

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity set to a jazzy score. Two con men, a beautiful woman, and the elite lifestyle collide in this sexy and irreverent farce.

Based on the popular 1988 MGM film, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical is sophisticated and suave with a good dash of mischief. This hysterical comedy features delightful music and a rivalry between two con artists that will keep you laughing, humming, and guessing until the very end. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels will steal your heart (and maybe your wallet). Rated PG-13 for themes and language.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.