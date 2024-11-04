Edward Albee's THE ZOO STORY Comes to the Era Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Era Theatre will perform a unique interpretation of Edward Albee’s classic play, The Zoo Story, in Tbilisi. This production is set to debut on November 7, with an additional performance scheduled for November 11.

With a commitment to cross-cultural storytelling, Era Theatre will present The Zoo Story, translated into Azerbaijani and directed by the accomplished Anar Rafiqoglu. Known for his evocative vision and dedication to literary depth, Rafiqoglu not only directs this production but also serves as its translator, carefully bringing Albee’s language to life for a new audience while retaining the play’s intense exploration of human connection and isolation.

The cast will feature Idris Elnuroglu and Elnur Velizade, two actors who are set to bring passion and depth to Albee’s complex characters. Together, they will lead the audience through an intense exchange between two strangers whose lives intersect unexpectedly on a simple park bench.

The Zoo Story, known for its border-transcending themes, will speak in Azerbaijani to universal ideas of loneliness, societal disconnection, and the struggle for meaningful human relationships. Through this production, Era Theatre aims to bridge cultural and linguistic divides, inviting audiences to engage with Albee’s profound questions from a fresh perspective.

