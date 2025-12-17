Video: Kandi Burruss Is Taking Center Stage in & JULIET

Kandi's in the building- the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, that is! Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss has returned to the stage, appearing in the Broadway musical & Juliet. Burruss is taking on the role of ‘Angélique’ for a limited engagement through March 8, 2026.

She took her first bows on December 11 (see photos here) and she took a break from rehearsals to tell us all about her process.

"I had told my team, I was like, 'Hey, I want to perform again!' I've produced like four shows back to back and I'm about to produce another one," she told BroadwayWorld's Michael Major. "And so this opportunity came and I thought this is amazing because I love all of Max Martin's songs. And you know, it's a fun show. And I just feel like overall, the spirit of what the show is talking about... Juliet is changing the tune of what people know of the normal Romeo and Juliet. She's given herself a whole new life. And I feel like I'm at that place in my life."

Burruss made her Broadway debut in the long-running hit musical Chicago in 2018, and has since become an accomplished theater producer for shows such as The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nomination), The Wiz, Othello, and the upcoming Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.