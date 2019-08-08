Act3 Productions presents Disaster August 9-24 at Act3 Playhouse in Sandy Springs Plaza, 6285-R Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. A new musical straight from Broadway, features some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and Sirius XM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsy and Jack Plotnick. Tickets are $15-$30 and may be purchased at www.act3productions.org.

It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction.

What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost... or at least escape the killer rats.

Audiences and critics are wild for this hilarious homage to the era of bell-bottoms, platform shoes and the hustle. With larger-than-life characters, snappy dialogue and some of the most recognizable songs of the '70s, Disaster! will have you dancing in you seat and rolling in the aisles.

The performance schedule is: August 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 8pm

August 11, 18 at 3pm. Group rates are available by calling 770-241-1905.

Act3 Productions offers a full repertoire of musicals, dramas, improvisation and original productions performed by professional and amateur actors of all ages on its home stage, Act3 Playhouse, is located at 6285-R Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Since it's inception in 2010, Act3 Productions recognitions include: 57 MAT(Metropolitan Atlanta Theater) awards, as well as the prestigious President's Award. Through its youth division, the Act3 Arts Academy, the company offers classes, workshops, camps and performance opportunities designed to expose young people to drama, dance, music, visual arts, technical production and more both onstage and behind the scenes. The company has won four awards at the Junior Theatre Festival, as well as numerous individual awards. Act3 is a 501(c)(3) organization supported by corporate, foundation and individual donations. www.act3productions.org





