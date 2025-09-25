Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Let’s kick off the day with the latest buzz and biggest moments from across the theatre world. Michael Mayer is setting the board for a whole new CHESS as the musical readies its long-awaited Broadway return, while off-Broadway, we got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for Martyna Majok’s QUEENS. Laughter is on tap with our interview on how playwright Kevin Zak crafted Ginger Twinsies, and we caught an exclusive clip of Renée Elise Goldsberry reliving the early days of Ham4Ham in her new SATISIFED documentary. Plus, superstar diva energy shined as Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday performed a must-see Dreamgirls duet, and this week’s touring shows—including The Sound of Music and SUFFS—are raking in reviews. Finally, don’t miss the new Wicked: For Good trailer, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and explore what’s new on stages and screens—plus all the Broadway games and photo galleries you crave. Read on for all the highlights you need to start your theatre-loving day!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
|The Front Page
|
How Michael Mayer Is Shepherding an All New CHESS to Endgame
After years of developing a revised version of the 1986 musical with Danny Strong (who has written the new book), Michael Mayer is finally ushering the final product back to Broadway, where it hasn't been seen in almost four decades. Before rehearsals began, Mayer checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how he's setting up the board to create a Chess for 2025.
|
Video: How Kevin Zak Kept the Jokes Coming in GINGER TWINSIES
What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? In this video, watch as playwright Kevin Zak breaks down Ginger Twinsies in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script
|
Video: In Rehearsals for Martyna Majok's QUEENS
Martyna Majok's Queens is getting ready to begin performances off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club.Watch in this video as we catch up with the company during a break in rehearsals.
|Exclusive
|Must Watch
| Video: Exclusive Clip of Renée Elise Goldsberry SATISIFED Doc Highlights Early Days of Ham4Ham
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from Satisfied, the 2024 documentary spotlighting Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry. Watch it now!. (more...)
| Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Perform Special DREAMGIRLS Duet
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson paired up with Jennifer Holliday for a duet rendition of 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.' Watch the special performance now!. (more...)
|
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek from Ogunquit's TITANIC in Rehearsals
Video: Jessica Vosk & Ingrid Michaelson Duet on THE NOTEBOOK Song
Video: WICKED on Broadway Cast Reacts to Final FOR GOOD Trailer
Video: Exclusive Clip of Renée Elise Goldsberry SATISIFED Doc Highlights Early Days of Ham4Ham
Video: Watch the Final Trailer for WICKED: FOR GOOD with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Chain Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Misty and Rover had its first look performance for a sold-out theatre at the Chain venue for Spark Festival. Check out photos from the show and learn more here!. (more...)
| Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Alley Theatre's production of The Da Vinci Code. See photos here and learn more about the production, including how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
CLUE Unveils Full Cast for Second National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the Second North American tour of CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the board game and adapted from the film. Learn more!. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"Walking in space
Videos