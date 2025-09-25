 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 25, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Let’s kick off the day with the latest buzz and biggest moments from across the theatre world. Michael Mayer is setting the board for a whole new CHESS as the musical readies its long-awaited Broadway return, while off-Broadway, we got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for Martyna Majok’s QUEENS. Laughter is on tap with our interview on how playwright Kevin Zak crafted Ginger Twinsies, and we caught an exclusive clip of Renée Elise Goldsberry reliving the early days of Ham4Ham in her new SATISIFED documentary. Plus, superstar diva energy shined as Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday performed a must-see Dreamgirls duet, and this week’s touring shows—including The Sound of Music and SUFFS—are raking in reviews. Finally, don’t miss the new Wicked: For Good trailer, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and explore what’s new on stages and screens—plus all the Broadway games and photo galleries you crave. Read on for all the highlights you need to start your theatre-loving day!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Friday. September 26
Ragtime begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, September 28
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana for the Ride closes on Broadway
Waiting for Godot opens on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More Image
How Michael Mayer Is Shepherding an All New CHESS to Endgame

After years of developing a revised version of the 1986 musical with Danny Strong (who has written the new book), Michael Mayer is finally ushering the final product back to Broadway, where it hasn't been seen in almost four decades. Before rehearsals began, Mayer checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how he's setting up the board to create a Chess for 2025.  ​
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More Image
Video: How Kevin Zak Kept the Jokes Coming in GINGER TWINSIES

What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? In this video, watch as playwright Kevin Zak breaks down Ginger Twinsies in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More Image
Video: In Rehearsals for Martyna Majok's QUEENS

Martyna Majok's Queens is getting ready to begin performances off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club.Watch in this video as we catch up with the company during a break in rehearsals.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

Exclusive
Video: Exclusive Clip of Renée Elise Goldsberry SATISIFED Doc Highlights Early Days of Ham4Ham
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from Satisfied, the 2024 documentary spotlighting Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry. Watch it now!. (more...)
Exclusive: Lou Wall Is BREAKING THE FIFTH WALL Off-Broadway
by Joey Mervis
Award-winning comedian and viral sensation Lou Wall will bring their new show, Breaking the Fifth Wall, to New York City for a limited three-week engagement. Watch as Lou chats more about what to expect from the show in this video!. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More Image Video: Exclusive Clip of Renée Elise Goldsberry SATISIFED Doc Highlights Early Days of Ham4Ham
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from Satisfied, the 2024 documentary spotlighting Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry. Watch it now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More Image Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Perform Special DREAMGIRLS Duet
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson paired up with Jennifer Holliday for a duet rendition of 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.' Watch the special performance now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More Image Video: Watch a Sneak Peek from Ogunquit's TITANIC in Rehearsals
by Nicole Rosky
Next up at Ogunquit Playhouse is Titanic The Musical, with a story and book by Peter Stone, and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Watch in this video as the cast performs 'The Launching' in rehearsals.. (more...)

Video: Jessica Vosk & Ingrid Michaelson Duet on THE NOTEBOOK Song
by Michael Major
Jessica Vosk and Ingrid Michaelson teamed up for a stipped-back version of 'If This Is Love' from The Notebook on Broadway. Watch a video of the duo taking on the beloved showtune, with Michaelson on the ukulele, on Vosk's social media now!. (more...)

Video: WICKED on Broadway Cast Reacts to Final FOR GOOD Trailer
by Michael Major
The Broadway cast of Wicked gathered backstage to watch the debut of the final trailer for Wicked: For Good, the second installment of the two-part film adaptation. Watch Jenna Bainbridge, Jessica Vaughan, Daniel Quadrino, Keri René Fuller, Jennafer Newberry Peery, and Allie Trimm see the new preview now!. (more...)

Video: Exclusive Clip of Renée Elise Goldsberry SATISIFED Doc Highlights Early Days of Ham4Ham
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from Satisfied, the 2024 documentary spotlighting Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry. Watch it now!. (more...)

Video: Watch the Final Trailer for WICKED: FOR GOOD with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
by Josh Sharpe
We have been changed for good! The final trailer for Wicked: For Good has officially arrived, featuring new footage from the highly anticipated film. Watch it now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More Image Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Chain Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Misty and Rover had its first look performance for a sold-out theatre at the Chain venue for Spark Festival. Check out photos from the show and learn more here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More Image Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at  Alley Theatre's production of The Da Vinci Code. See photos here and learn more about the production, including how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
We're Hiring! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking Freelance Videographers
by Joey Mervis
We're on the hunt for Broadway-savvy freelance videographers to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including Broadway openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, you'll get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American tour of The Sound of Music is now underway! The tour launched at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5–6 before traveling to cities across North America for multiple seasons. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: SUFFS North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour of SUFFS, the empowering and acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical, is now underway! Read the reviews as they come in here and learn more about the show.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Everything New in the Final WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer: The Tin Man, Nessarose, & More
by Josh Sharpe
With only two months left until the conclusion of the two-part film adaptation, Universal has dropped the final trailer for Wicked: For Good. The new material is packed with Easter Eggs, with many hints as to how Act 2 of the beloved musical will make its way to the screen. Take a look at our in-depth breakdown here!. (more...)

CLUE Unveils Full Cast for Second National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the Second North American tour of CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the board game and adapted from the film. Learn more!. (more...)

Interview: 'Mental, But In The Best Way!': Actor Oliver Halford on Being Alternate Marty McFly in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL
by Kat Mokrynski
Back to the Future The Musical has been bringing audiences on a time-travelling adventure on the West End for four years, adapting the iconic 1985 film by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale for the stage. Recently, we had the chance to chat with Oliver Halford, who was cast as the alternate Marty McFly after an open casting call. We discussed what the casting process was like, how this role in particular is full-circle for him and how he survived an absolutely chaotic opening week!. (more...)
THE OUTSIDERS, BEETLEJUICE and More to Take Part in New Jersey Night on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway League will present the first-ever New Jersey Night on Broadway, taking place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Learn more about the shows and see how to join!. (more...)
Megan Hilty Will Perform Live in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
by Stephi Wild
Broadway sensation and television star Megan Hilty will bring a special solo concert to Theatre Royal Drury Lane next year. Learn more about the upcoming show here!. (more...)
JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE to Be Filmed for Netflix Release
by Josh Sharpe
Jeff Ross is bringing his Broadway show to Netflix. Take A Banana For The Ride, the solo show written and performed by the comedian, will be filmed and is set to debut on the streamer sometime next year.. (more...)
Burke Moses, Marc Kudisch, Lauren Molina Will Lead Batman Parody Musical
by Chloe Rabinowitz
JOE’S PUB will present the world premiere of Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch’s Gotham Rogues: The Unauthorized Batman Parody Musical for one night only. Learn more!. (more...)
KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Award Categories Revealed for Tonatiuh and Diego Luna
by Josh Sharpe
Tonatiuh will compete in the awards category of leading actor for his performance as Molina in the Kiss of the Spider Woman film, with Diego Luna competing in the supporting category as Valentin.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Catherine Zeta- Jones

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Walking in space
We find the purpose of peace.
The beauty of life
You can no longer hide.
Our eyes are open."

- Hair

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Great Gatsby
85 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Six
87 ratings

Six
Maybe Happy Ending
106 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Buena Vista Social Club
40 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos