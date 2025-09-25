Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Drops and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Let’s kick off the day with the latest buzz and biggest moments from across the theatre world. Michael Mayer is setting the board for a whole new CHESS as the musical readies its long-awaited Broadway return, while off-Broadway, we got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for Martyna Majok’s QUEENS. Laughter is on tap with our interview on how playwright Kevin Zak crafted Ginger Twinsies, and we caught an exclusive clip of Renée Elise Goldsberry reliving the early days of Ham4Ham in her new SATISIFED documentary. Plus, superstar diva energy shined as Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday performed a must-see Dreamgirls duet, and this week’s touring shows—including The Sound of Music and SUFFS—are raking in reviews. Finally, don’t miss the new Wicked: For Good trailer, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and explore what’s new on stages and screens—plus all the Broadway games and photo galleries you crave. Read on for all the highlights you need to start your theatre-loving day!