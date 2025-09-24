Exclusive: Lou Wall Is BREAKING THE FIFTH WALL Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning comedian and viral sensation Lou Wall will bring their new show, Breaking the Fifth Wall, to New York City for a limited three-week engagement. Breaking the Fifth Wall is a comedy about lying, the internet, and mental breakdowns: a forensic and frankly ludicrous deep dive into the space where real-life and stand-up comedy collide.

"Bringing this show to Soho Playhouse is literally my dream come true,' Wall told BroadwayWorld. "When I was little and my mum used to drive us into the city to see my grandparents, apparently I used to cry in the back of the car. My mum would ask me why I was crying and I'd say, 'I love all of the pretty lights!' So coming to the coolest city in the world is just like a childhood dream come true."

When Lou Wall’s appearance on the Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala went globally viral, their set (a story about trying to sell a bed frame on Facebook Marketplace) was viewed over 50 million times in 48 hours, leaving thousands of commenters and everyone who’s seen the piece live demanding to know one thing … is the story true? In Breaking the Fifth Wall, Wall presents the sequel to their infamous bed saga and finally answers all the burning questions.

Watch as Lou chats more about what to expect from the show in this video!