Video: Jessica Vosk & Ingrid Michaelson Duet on THE NOTEBOOK Song

Jessica Vosk and Ingrid Michaelson teamed up for a stipped-back version of "If This Is Love" from The Notebook on Broadway. Watch the duo take on the beloved showtune, with Michaelson on the ukulele, on Vosk's social media below!

"Before I serve you up some holiday content…I forced Ingrid Michaelson to play my favorite song from The Notebook; in which I booked the role of Rachel McAdams."

"should we start a band tho?" Michaelson commented.

The Notebook recently launched its national tour at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, and will continue to 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Jessica Vosk, who can currently be seen on Broadway in Hell's Kitchen, will embark on a series of holiday concerts this year. She released her first full-length Christmas album, SLEIGH, on Concord Theatrical Recordings in 2024. Several of her friends joined her on the album, including Neil Patrick Harris, David Foster, Ariana DeBose, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix).