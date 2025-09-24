 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: Jessica Vosk & Ingrid Michaelson Duet on THE NOTEBOOK Song

The Notebook recently launched its national tour in Cleveland, OH!

By: Sep. 24, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jessica Vosk and Ingrid Michaelson teamed up for a stipped-back version of "If This Is Love" from The Notebook on Broadway. Watch the duo take on the beloved showtune, with Michaelson on the ukulele, on Vosk's social media below!

"Before I serve you up some holiday content…I forced Ingrid Michaelson to play my favorite song from The Notebook; in which I booked the role of Rachel McAdams."

"should we start a band tho?" Michaelson commented.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jessica Vosk (@jessicavosk)

The Notebook recently launched its national tour at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, and will continue to 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. 

Jessica Vosk, who can currently be seen on Broadway in Hell's Kitchen, will embark on a series of holiday concerts this year. She released her first full-length Christmas album, SLEIGH, on Concord Theatrical Recordings in 2024. Several of her friends joined her on the album, including Neil Patrick HarrisDavid FosterAriana DeBose, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix). 


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Just in Time
88 ratings

Just in Time
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
59 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Moulin Rouge!
124 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Operation Mincemeat
71 ratings

Operation Mincemeat

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos