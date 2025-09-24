Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Perform Special DREAMGIRLS Duet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







It's the Dreamgirls collab we needed! During a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson paired up with Jennifer Holliday for a duet rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going."

The song is performed by the character of Effie White in the beloved musical, a role originated by Holliday in the original 1981 Broadway production. Hudson later played the role in the 2006 film adaptation, winning an Academy Award for her performance.

The special performance comes after the announcement that the Tony Award-winning musical will return to Broadway in its first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival. With a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, this new production will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

Since its original Broadway premiere at the Imperial Theatre in 1981, Dreamgirls has been hailed as a seismic cultural event and one of the most electrifying musicals of all time. Directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, the original production fused R&B, soul, and showbiz storytelling like never before, introducing now-legendary hits, including “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only,” and the title anthem “Dreamgirls.”

That original production garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Actor and Actress in Featured Roles, and launched the career of Jennifer Holliday—whose iconic Act I showstopper had audiences leaping to their feet mid-performance. The 2006 film version featured a cast including Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose, and Jennifer Hudson. The movie was a critical and box office hit.