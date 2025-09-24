Burke Moses, Marc Kudisch, Lauren Molina Will Lead Batman Parody Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JOE’S PUB will present the world premiere of Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch’s Gotham Rogues: The Unauthorized Batman Parody Musical for one night only on Monday, October 27 at 9:30 PM. The musical is directed by Rachel Klein (High Priest, The Gospel According to Heather, Grindr: The Opera). Gotham Rogues has book by Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch, and lyrics by Paul Iacono, with additional material by Barrett Leddy. Music Direction and arrangements are by Peter Saxe. With music by Shirley Walker, Danny Elfman, Lolita Ritmanis, Harvey R. Cohen, and Michael McCuistion, the show is loosely adapted from the “Batman: The Animated Series” episode “The Trial,” written by Paul Dini. Poster art is by Scott Lilly.

The cast includes: Marc Kudisch (The Joker), Terence Archie (Two-Face), Paul Iacono (The Riddler), Lauren Molina (Harley Quinn), Brenda Braxton (Catwoman), Barrett Leddy (The Mad Hatter), Eddie Korbich (Mr. Freeze), Burke Moses (Batman), Clyde Voce (Nightwing), and Loren Lester, the voice of Robin/Nightwing on “Batman: The Animated Series” (Penguin), with additional casting to be announced.

Gotham Rogues: The Unauthorized Batman Parody Musical is a darkly hilarious comic book–opera that plunges into the twisted minds — and musical numbers — of Gotham’s most notorious villains. When Batman is captured and put on trial inside Arkham Asylum, the rogues seize their moment to settle scores, spill their trauma, and steal the spotlight. This bold, cabaret-noir spectacle dares to ask: in a city of masks, who are the rogues… and who are the heroes?

Gotham Rogues will take place at Joe’s Pub on Monday, October 27 at 9:30 PM. Tickets are $42, inclusive of all fees. The event has a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person.