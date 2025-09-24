Video: How Kevin Zak Kept the Jokes Coming in GINGER TWINSIES

Click Here for More on Notes on a Script

What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway playwrights and book writers make our favorite characters shine and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Script.

In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime.

"The first thing I thought was... 'Well what if the twins look nothing alike?'" playwright Kevin Zak explained. "Then I took the screenplay from Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer's The Parent Trap, starring Lindsay Lohan and her dearly departed twin sister, Irma Lohan, and I put it through a blender and gave it monkey pox. Then I gave it the vaccine for monky pox... and then it got a new strain of monkey pox and now it has metastasized and infested the Orpheum Theatre downtown."

In this video, watch as Zak breaks down his words in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script and learn more about his new play!