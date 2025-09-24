Video: Watch the Final Trailer for WICKED: FOR GOOD with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

We have been changed for good! The final trailer for Wicked: For Good has officially arrived. Adapting Act 2 of the hit stage musical, the movie picks up with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda following the events of the 2024 film. The movie will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

The footage for the highly anticipated conclusion teases new moments with characters like Fiyero, The Wizard, and Madame Morrible, also offering a glimpse at other significant scenes, including Glinda's wedding and the iconic song from which the movie borrows its title, "For Good."

The trailer shows a first preview of Cynthia Erivo's "No Good Deed," Ariana Grande's "Thank Goodness," and "As Long As Your Mine." First footage of Nessarose in "The Wicked Witch of the East" and Ethan Slater as the Tin Man is also included.

It was previously confirmed that the movie (and soundtrack) will feature new music. Stephen Schwartz has written two brand-new songs for the film: “No Place Like Home” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Rated PG, the movie has a running time of 2 hours and 18 minutes. Find out how that compares to the stage show and Wicked: Part One here.

Wicked: For Good will arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.