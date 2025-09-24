Click Here for More on WICKED Film

With only two months left until the conclusion of the two-part film adaptation, Universal has dropped the final trailer for Wicked: For Good. The footage teased many exciting elements of the upcoming film, including snippets of familiar songs, new scenes and a first-look at Nessarose as the Wicked Witch of the East.

The new material is also packed with Easter Eggs, with many hints as to how Act 2 of the beloved musical will make its way to the screen. Check out our guide to the trailer below, which offers a deep dive into some of the most significant elements of the footage.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the stage musical and upcoming film.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the celebrated returning cast, the movie arrives in theaters on November 21, 2025.

The trailer opens with a new snippet of Glinda singing "couldn't be happier" from the Act 2 opener, "Thank Goodness," along with a new aerial overview of Emerald City. The shots imply that Glinda is arriving by train, much to the excitement of Ozians.

Through voice-over, Madame Morrible reminds Glinda of her role as one who must lift the spirits of Oz citizens. A group of young Glinda fans, all in pink, gathers to adore the Good Witch and pose for a photo. Glinda's assistant Pfannee, played by Bowen Yang , stands nearby.

A brand-new scene sees Glinda officially receive her bubble from Madame Morrible. Complete with a "tap to bubble" button, Glinda is beside herself with excitement, pushing the button and popping the bubble on repeat. This is met with a roll of the eyes and a chuckle from the headmistress, who tells her that her wand "really sells" the look.

Glinda continues singing "Thank Goodness" with a shot of her arriving in Munchkinland in her bubble. This seems to mark a departure from the stage show, which sees the opening take place in the Emerald City.

Back at the Emerald City, Madame Morrible introduces Glinda the Good to the citizens of Oz as she steps out to greet the town during a celebration. New shots show her embracing Fiyero, now captain of the guard. The city has hung large, opposing posters on opposite sides of the street, highlighting Glinda as "Good" and Elphaba as "Wicked."

Before long, Elphaba interrupts the celebration, with Madame Morrible warning the citizens of the "Wicked Witch." As seen in the first trailer, Elphaba writes "Our Wizard Lies" as a warning message in the clouds above.

Glinda and Elphaba face off in a new shot in front of Dorothy's crushed house. Elphaba tells Glinda that she has no real power, despite the illusion of her wand.

At Elphaba's lodgings, she sparks a fire using only her fingers. She sings a new snippet of "No Good Deed" while a flock of flying monkeys waits for her instruction.

In Munchkinland, a disagreement takes place between Glinda and Elphaba. Glinda expresses her belief that, as a public servant, she is expected to be an "encouraging" voice for the citizens of Oz. The feud quickly becomes physical, turning into a "catfight" with their respective wand and broom. Though the scene is present in the stage show, it may be expanded here.

Elphaba is seen walking down a long corridor with caged animals. As we learned in Part One, the character is a fierce advocate for the rights of all animals and hopes to see them roam free.

New dialogue between Fiyero and Glinda implies a disagreement between the couple about how Glinda has handled her newfound public role. Fiyero hints that Elphaba wouldn't be so easily swayed by the appeal of power. This is followed by a new shot of Elphaba on the yellow brick road, as she looks back toward the camera.

Viewers can see new shots of the tornado that bring Dorothy, her house (and her little dog, too) to the land of Oz, while Elphaba witnesses this new development.

As in the first trailer, The Wizard orders Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion to bring him Elphaba's broom, now with new dialogue which explicitly states that it is to serve as proof that she is dead. New shots of the Citizens of Oz raging in the streets reveal a person holding a bucket of water with the words "Melt Her," a reference to the Witch's famous demise. This is likely taken from the "March of the Witch Hunters" sequence.

Elphaba and Glinda share a new moment where Elphaba tells her estranged friend to look at her through the eyes of the people of Oz. By this point, Elphaba has been demonized by nearly everybody, though Glinda knows the real truth about her friend.

Another new moment sees Glinda attempt to come up with a plan to make things right. As she doesn't have one, Elphaba takes it upon herself instead.

An army of soldiers on horses appears to chase after Elphaba, who is flying in the sky, with her monkeys not far behind.

Glinda takes a pair of shoes off a display. The black boots appear to be the ones worn by Elphaba during her school days in Wicked: Part One.

A series of new shots showcase soldiers fighting Elphaba on the dilapidated yellow brick road.

We see a new shot of Elphaba sans hat and broom standing in an unknown location with clouds and a setting sun in the background.

In the forest, Elphaba and Fiyero float in a new shot likely taken from their duet number "As Long As You're Mine." The moment is significant in the stage musical, serving as an expression of forbidden love between the two characters. The gravity of the situation will only be heightened in the film with the new addition of Glinda and Fiyero's wedding.

We see a new up-close look at Boq- now the Tin Man- as played by Ethan Slater. He is outraged by his new condition, which, in the stage show, occurs after Nessarose performs a spell that goes wrong. Likewise, a new shot of a similarly terrified Cowardly Lion is shown.

Speaking of Nessa, the trailer also offers our first look at the character as the Wicked Witch of the East. Here, she is seen levitating as she wears red, glowing shoes. In the original show, Nessarose gains the ability to walk without a wheelchair after Elphaba enchants the shoes. Actress Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose in the film and uses a wheelchair herself, has indicated that this scene had been adjusted, which seems to be all but confirmed in the trailer.

A new look at the Scarecrow, which sees Elphaba touching his obscured face.

We see a snippet of Elphaba dancing with her fans in a choreographed musical number. Previously teased in a sneak peek video, this sequence is likely taken from the opening of the film, which Stephen Schwartz has confirmed will be expanded.

At the Wizard's palace, Elphaba and Glinda dance together with choreography that is a callback to their first dance at the Ozdust Ball at Shiz. New shots, seemingly from the same scene, also feature the Wizard himself. This is likely taken from the extended "Wonderful" number, which now features Glinda.

A new shot of Dorothy in shadow holds up Elphaba's broom. It was recently confirmed that the fan-favorite character will remain mostly faceless in the movie, only seen obscured or from alternate angles.

The trailer concludes with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's rendition of "For Good," as an emotional (yet hopeful) Glinda and Elphaba embrace, contemplating their future amid the current trying times.