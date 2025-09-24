We're Hiring! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking Freelance Videographers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you're a New York City-based theater lover with experience in video production, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team.

We're on the hunt for Broadway-savvy freelance videographers to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including Broadway openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, you'll get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.

Proficiency in both filming and editing is required. Candidates must have quick access to New York City's theatre district. Pay varies based on the duration and complexity of each shoot.