Review Roundup: SUFFS North American Tour

The North American Tour of SUFFS, the empowering and acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical, is now underway! Read the reviews as they come in here.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman ever to independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, SUFFS boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

The tour cast features Maya Keleher as Alice Paul, Danyel Fulton as Ida B. Wells, Marya Grandy as Carrie Chapman Catt, Jenny Ashman as President Woodrow Wilson, Monica Tulia Ramirez as Inez Milholland, Gwynne Wood as Lucy Burns, Joyce Meimei Zheng as Ruza Wenclawska, Livvy Marcus as Doris Stevens, Trisha Jeffrey as Mary Church Terrell, Brandi Porter as Dudley Malone, Laura Stracko as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Tami Dahbura as Mollie Hay, and Victoria Lauren Pekel as Phyllis Terrell/Robin.

Rounding out the company are Abigail Aziz, Ariana Burks, Annalese Fusaro, Lucy Godínez, Marissa Hecker, Amanda K. Lopez, Merrill Peiffer, Jenna Lea Rosen, and Gretchen Shope.

Jay Irwin, BroadwayWorld: Now, for a little backstory, I managed to see this at The Public Theatre in 2022 before it went on to Broadway and it’s Tony wins for best book and best score. And honestly, I didn’t care for it. I felt it didn’t flow well, and the songs didn’t move things along and were too repetitious. But I kept hearing how it had gotten so much better and now I’m forced to eat a little crow as the show has grown by leaps and bounds. I still feel there’s a bit too much repetition, but the rest of my qualms are completely gone. With a beautiful pacing and staging from director Leigh Silverman, Taub’s show doesn’t just tell the story, it makes you feel it and its importance. And the songs are lovely.

Doug Bursch, The Moderate Voice: Oh, before I forget, the best part of Suffs is not the message but simply the fact that it is a great-sounding musical. Great songs, great voices, great storytelling, no slow points, no throwaway tunes or scenes. It is just a really, really good musical. Comparisons to Hamilton are obvious and I think justified in all the best ways. In the historical musical genre, Suffs tells the story well, keeps the audience interested, makes us laugh, pulls at our heartstrings, and calls us to advocacy, or at least gets us to consider the possibility of doing something more than endlessly doomscrolling.

Dusty Somers, The Seattle Times: There’s a tension within “Suffs” that isn’t fully grappled with: How do you reconcile the gains of an inspiring, important feminist victory with the reality of its shortcomings? That the 19th Amendment was effectively only a victory for white women sits on the show’s margins, explicitly acknowledged in a halfhearted epilogue and perfunctorily dramatized with the inclusion of Black civil rights activists Ida B. Wells (Danyel Fulton) and Mary Church Terrell (Trisha Jeffrey).