Video: Exclusive Clip of Renée Elise Goldsberry SATISIFED Doc Highlights Early Days of Ham4Ham

BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from Satisfied, the 2024 documentary spotlighting Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry. The snippet captures footage from the early days of the Ham4Ham outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre, along with interviews from Hamilton alums Ariana DeBose, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Goldsberry. Watch it now!

Satisfied explores Goldsberry's life-changing experience originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, while simultaneously navigating her path to motherhood and balancing the competing demands of career and family. Directed by filmmakers Chris Bolan (A Secret Love) and Melissa Haizlip (Mr. SOUL!), Satisfied had its U.S. premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival and will be available in U.S. theaters from September 30 – October 2, 2025 from Aura Entertainment and Fathom Entertainment. Tickets are on sale now.

Bolan and Haizlip serve as producers, alongside Steven Cantor and Jamie Schutz. Goldsberry is an EP for the project, in addition to Barbara Abeles, Tami Benanav, Katy Bolan, Ted Dintersmith, Geralyn Dreyfous, Eric Falkenstein, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Rick French, Suzanne Grant, Ruth Ann Harnisch, Colin Marshall, Audra McDonald, Wendy Morgan-Hunter, Kelli O’Hara, Andrew C. Robinson, Regina K. Scully, Elizabeth S. Tisch, Jonathan M. Tisch, Jared Underwood, and Lilah Fisher Wise.

Renée Elise Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, for which she won Tony and Grammy Awards, and received an Emmy Award nomination for the Disney+ filmed version, which was released theatrically on September 5, 2025, in celebration of the musical’s 10th Anniversary. She will return to Broadway in Spring 2026 in David Lindsay-Abaire’s new play The Balusters, and for film will next co-star in Kathryn Bigelow’s highly anticipated feature, A House of Dynamite. Her recently released debut album, Who I Really Am, is available now on all streaming platforms.