THE OUTSIDERS, BEETLEJUICE and More to Take Part in New Jersey Night on Broadway

The Broadway League will present the first-ever New Jersey Night on Broadway, taking place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. In 1787, New Jersey became the third state in the union. In 2025, it will be the first state with its own dedicated night on Broadway.
On this special evening, New Jersey residents can experience the magic of Broadway with a revolutionary ticket offer, exclusive transportation savings, and dining deals throughout the Theatre District. Each participating Broadway show will add its own unique twist to the evening to make the celebration Garden State–worthy.
NJ NIGHT ON BROADWAY is a first-of-its-kind deal for a one-of-a-kind state. And because New Jerseyans know a good thing when they see it, this is a one-night-only opportunity not to be missed.
Audiences can start planning their NJ Night on Broadway today, with buy-one, get-one-for-$17.87* tickets to the evening performance of a participating show. (*all-in price. The year New Jersey became the 3rd state in the US.). For ticketing questions please visit https://www.broadway.org/info/ticketing-service-instructions.
Getting to Broadway is easy with buy-one, get-one-free NJ TRANSIT tickets available through the NJ TRANSIT Mobile App. The special offer ensures New Jerseyans can travel to and from the theatre district with ease and affordability.
Make the night complete with exclusive deals at some of the Theatre District’s finest restaurants. From iconic Broadway eateries to local favorites, dining partners will welcome New Jersey Night ticketholders with celebratory specials. Visitors to NJNightOnBroadway.com will also find information on a special offer at American Dream.
Aladdin
*& Juliet
Beetlejuice
The Book of Mormon
Buena Vista Social Club
*Chicago
Death Becomes Her
The Great Gatsby
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Hell’s Kitchen
Liberation
The Lion King
Maybe Happy Ending
MJ
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
*The Outsiders
The Queen of Versailles
SIX: The Musical
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Wicked
Participating shows are subject to change.
*The performance date for & Juliet, Chicago and The Outsiders will take place on Thursday, October 23rd.
Also, 18 restaurants are offering exclusive deals for New Jersey Night encouraging theatregoers to enjoy a full evening out. Participating restaurants include: Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, Applebees 42nd Street, Applebees 50th Street, Bar Mexicana, Becco, Carnegie Diner and Café, Chicken Guy, Gatsby's Landing, Hard Rock Café, Havana Central, La Masseria, Langans, McHales, Mermaid Oyster Bar, Planet Hollywood, Pulperia, Rosie O' Gradys, and Spice Symphony.
