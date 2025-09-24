THE OUTSIDERS, BEETLEJUICE and More to Take Part in New Jersey Night on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway League will present the first-ever New Jersey Night on Broadway, taking place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. In 1787, New Jersey became the third state in the union. In 2025, it will be the first state with its own dedicated night on Broadway.

On this special evening, New Jersey residents can experience the magic of Broadway with a revolutionary ticket offer, exclusive transportation savings, and dining deals throughout the Theatre District. Each participating Broadway show will add its own unique twist to the evening to make the celebration Garden State–worthy.

NJ NIGHT ON BROADWAY is a first-of-its-kind deal for a one-of-a-kind state. And because New Jerseyans know a good thing when they see it, this is a one-night-only opportunity not to be missed.

Ticket Offer

Audiences can start planning their NJ Night on Broadway today, with buy-one, get-one-for-$17.87* tickets to the evening performance of a participating show. (*all-in price. The year New Jersey became the 3rd state in the US.). For ticketing questions please visit https://www.broadway.org/info/ticketing-service-instructions.

Transportation Offer

Getting to Broadway is easy with buy-one, get-one-free NJ TRANSIT tickets available through the NJ TRANSIT Mobile App. The special offer ensures New Jerseyans can travel to and from the theatre district with ease and affordability.

Restaurants and Other Offers

Make the night complete with exclusive deals at some of the Theatre District’s finest restaurants. From iconic Broadway eateries to local favorites, dining partners will welcome New Jersey Night ticketholders with celebratory specials. Visitors to NJNightOnBroadway.com will also find information on a special offer at American Dream.

Participating shows include:

Aladdin

*& Juliet

Beetlejuice

The Book of Mormon

Buena Vista Social Club

*Chicago

Death Becomes Her

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell’s Kitchen

Liberation

The Lion King

Maybe Happy Ending

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

*The Outsiders

The Queen of Versailles

SIX: The Musical

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Wicked

Participating shows are subject to change.

*The performance date for & Juliet, Chicago and The Outsiders will take place on Thursday, October 23rd.

Also, 18 restaurants are offering exclusive deals for New Jersey Night encouraging theatregoers to enjoy a full evening out. Participating restaurants include: Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, Applebees 42nd Street, Applebees 50th Street, Bar Mexicana, Becco, Carnegie Diner and Café, Chicken Guy, Gatsby's Landing, Hard Rock Café, Havana Central, La Masseria, Langans, McHales, Mermaid Oyster Bar, Planet Hollywood, Pulperia, Rosie O' Gradys, and Spice Symphony.