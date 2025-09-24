KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Award Categories Revealed for Tonatiuh and Diego Luna

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

Tonatiuh will compete in the awards category of leading actor for his performance as Molina in the Kiss of the Spider Woman film, with Luna/">Diego Luna competing in the supporting category as Valentin. Luna-tonatiuh-1236528041/">Variety was the first to share the news.

This decision marks a departure from the 1985 film version, which is adapted from the same novel as the musical. During that awards campaign, actors William Hurt (Molina) and Raul Julia (Valentin) competed side by side in the leading categories. Hurt ultimately took home the award.

The news follows the announcement that Jennifer Lopez will be campaigning in the Supporting Actress category for her performance as Aurora/Ingrid Luna/">Luna/Spider Woman. For the 1993 Broadway production, actress Chita Rivera competed as the lead actress in award categories for her performance in the same role. She would go on to win both the Tony and the Drama Desk. Brent Carver, who played Molina, also took home the Tony Award for his performance.

Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025. Find out what critics thought of the movie here.

About Kiss of the Spider Woman

Bill Condon’s new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Valentín (Luna/">Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez).

Written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon, this visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation stars Emmy Award® nominee Luna/">Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Luna/">Diego Luna. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.a.

Photo courtesy of Roadside Attractions