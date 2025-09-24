Video: WICKED on Broadway Cast Reacts to Final FOR GOOD Trailer

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Broadway cast of Wicked gathered backstage to watch the debut of the final trailer for Wicked: For Good, the second installment of the two-part film adaptation. Watch Jenna Bainbridge, Jessica Vaughan, Daniel Quadrino, Keri René Fuller, Jennafer Newberry Peery, and Allie Trimm see the new preview now!

The new trailer teases new moments with characters like Fiyero, The Wizard, and Madame Morrible, also offering a glimpse at other significant scenes, including Glinda's wedding and the iconic song from which the movie borrows its title, "For Good."

The trailer shows a first preview of Cynthia Erivo's "No Good Deed," Ariana Grande's "Thank Goodness," and "As Long As Your Mine." First footage of Nessarose in "The Wicked Witch of the East" and Ethan Slater as the Tin Man is also included. Check out our breakdown of the trailer here.

Set for release on November 21, 2025, Wicked: For Good continues the story where the 2024 film left off, as Elphaba, now presumed dead, goes into hiding, and Glinda navigates the cost of power. The movie is once again directed by Jon M. Chu, with returning stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.