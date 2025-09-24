Video: Watch a Sneak Peek from Ogunquit's TITANIC in Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next up at Ogunquit Playhouse is Titanic The Musical, with a story and book by Peter Stone, and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston.

Directed by Shaun Kerrison, the cast features David Benoit (OP’s Come From Away) as Isidor Straus/Boxhall, Debra Cardona (Broadway’s Funny Girl) as Ida Straus, Matías De La Flor (Broadway’s Camelot) as Frederick Barrett/Benjamin Guggenheim, Charlie Franklin as Harold Bride (OP’s High Society), Allyson Gishi (My Fair Lady National Tour) as Kate Murphey, Lucas Hakoshima (Off Square Theatre’s Sweeney Todd) as Herbert Pitman, Leah Horowitz (NY City Center’s Titanic) as Charlotte Cardoza/Maid, Ben Jacoby (OP’s Waitress the Musical) as Thomas Andrews, Daniel Kushner (Fiddler on the Roof National Tour) as Charles Clark, Kruz Maldonado (Peter Pan National Tour) as Bellboy, Elizabeth Mandell as Kate Mullins (Edinburgh Fringe Festival’s Acceptance Pending), Steven Martella (Arizona Broadway Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast) as Jim Farrell, Greg Mills (Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera) as Henry Etches, Brian Ray Norris (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants) as Edgar Beane, Jordan Okeke (Great Lakes Center for the Arts’ Jersey Boys) as Hitchens, Shereen Pimentel (CATS The Jellicle Ball) as Caroline Neville/3rd Class Ladies Maid, Aaron Robinson (Paper Mill Playhouse’s Beautiful) as Wallace Hartley, Paul Scanlan (OP’s The Sound of Music) as William Murdoch, Rashidra Scott (OP’s Sister Act) as Alice Beane, Brendan Jacob Smith (North Shore Music Theatre’s Titanic) as Frederick Fleet, Wesley Taylor (TV’s Only Murders in the Building) as J. Bruce Ismay, Schyler Vargas as Charles Lightoller (Marriott Theatre’s Titanic), DeLaney Westfall as Kate McGowan (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd), and Charles Shaughnessy (OP’s The DaVinci Code, Spamalot) as Captain E.J. Smith. Brooks Andrew (Engeman Theater’s Footloose) and Mia McManamy (Forestburgh Playhouse’s Newsies) are the production swings.

Titanic is an emotionally stirring and unforgettable voyage through the final days on this “ship of dreams.” The real stories of immigrants and the privileged class entwine through a lush musical experience that garnered five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and stole the hearts of audiences.

Watch in this video as the cast performs "The Launching" in rehearsals.

Photo Credit: Andrew Cromartie