 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Review Roundup: THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour

The tour launched at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5–6 .

By: Sep. 24, 2025
Review Roundup: THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The North American tour of The Sound of Music is now underway! The tour launched at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5–6 before traveling to cities across North America for multiple seasons. Read the reviews here!

The production features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic score, including My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, Edelweiss, and the title song.

The cast is led by Cayleigh CapaldiChristiane Noll, Kevin Earley Nicholas RodriguezKate LoprestAriana Ferch, and Ian Coursey.

The von Trapp children are played by Eli Vander Griend (Friedrich), Ava Davis (Louisa), Benjamin Stasiek (Kurt), Haddie Mac (Brigitta), Ruby Caramore (Marta), and Luciana VanDette (Gretl), with Harper BurnsOliver Cirelli, and Molly Glowacki as understudies. Additional cast members include John AdkisonBlaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan BradfordSteven Grant DouglasAlli EchelmeyerZach HermanCharlotte JenkinsJade LitakerMeredith LustigJennifer MalenkeMark Bradley MillerTess PrimackCorey GreenanRuthie Sangster, and Daniel Robert Sullivan.

 

Review Roundup: THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour Image David Friscic, BroadwayWorld: The inspiring finale of this production entitled “Finale Ultimo: Climb Ev’ry Mountain” --- performed by the entire company --- swells with idealistic love and lush orchestrations and is a clarion call to the ideals of perseverance and devotion ---- tears are earned with this moving and uplifting scene. This is decidedly one of the most magnificent theatrical finales in the history of musical theatre.

Review Roundup: THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour Image Teniola Ayoola, MD Theatre Guide: “The Sound of Music” delivers on every level—the set, costumes, choreography, music, and cast. The children—Ariana Ferch (Liesl), Eli Vander Griend (Friedrich), Ava Davis (Louisa), Benjamin Stasiek (Kurt), Haddie Mac (Brigitta), Ruby Caramore (Marta), and Luciana Vandette (Gretl)—shine as true stars. The direction honors the beloved film while making full use of theatrical possibilities.

Review Roundup: THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour Image
Average Rating: 90.0%


Reader Reviews

To post a comment, you must register and login.


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
59 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Just in Time
88 ratings

Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
105 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
The Lion King
77 ratings

The Lion King

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos