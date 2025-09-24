Review Roundup: THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour

The North American tour of The Sound of Music is now underway! The tour launched at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5–6 before traveling to cities across North America for multiple seasons. Read the reviews here!

The production features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic score, including My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, Edelweiss, and the title song.

The cast is led by Cayleigh Capaldi, Christiane Noll, Kevin Earley Nicholas Rodriguez, Kate Loprest, Ariana Ferch, and Ian Coursey.

The von Trapp children are played by Eli Vander Griend (Friedrich), Ava Davis (Louisa), Benjamin Stasiek (Kurt), Haddie Mac (Brigitta), Ruby Caramore (Marta), and Luciana VanDette (Gretl), with Harper Burns, Oliver Cirelli, and Molly Glowacki as understudies. Additional cast members include John Adkison, Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker, Meredith Lustig, Jennifer Malenke, Mark Bradley Miller, Tess Primack, Corey Greenan, Ruthie Sangster, and Daniel Robert Sullivan.

David Friscic, BroadwayWorld: The inspiring finale of this production entitled “Finale Ultimo: Climb Ev’ry Mountain” --- performed by the entire company --- swells with idealistic love and lush orchestrations and is a clarion call to the ideals of perseverance and devotion ---- tears are earned with this moving and uplifting scene. This is decidedly one of the most magnificent theatrical finales in the history of musical theatre.

Teniola Ayoola, MD Theatre Guide: “The Sound of Music” delivers on every level—the set, costumes, choreography, music, and cast. The children—Ariana Ferch (Liesl), Eli Vander Griend (Friedrich), Ava Davis (Louisa), Benjamin Stasiek (Kurt), Haddie Mac (Brigitta), Ruby Caramore (Marta), and Luciana Vandette (Gretl)—shine as true stars. The direction honors the beloved film while making full use of theatrical possibilities.