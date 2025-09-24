CLUE Unveils Full Cast for Second National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been revealed for the Second North American tour of CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the board game and adapted from the film. The tour launches in Rochester, NY, playing the West Herr Auditorium Theatre from October 21–26, 2025.

The cast features Sarah Mackenzie Baron as Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard, Joseph Dalfonso as Mr. Boddy and others, TJ Lamando as Mr. Green, Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock, AT Sanders as The Cook and others, Zoie Tannous as Yvette, Kebron Woodfin as the Cop and others, and Kyle Yampiro as Professor Plum. The understudies are Thomas Netter, Allison Masulis, Taylor Tveten, and Layne Roate.

Directed by Broadway’s Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, and choreographer for the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), the show brings murder and blackmail to the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Jeff Human, and hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. It is associate directed by Saki Kawamura with fight choreography by Robert Westley. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical, the Production Stage Manager is Jenna Wadleigh, and the Company Manager is Laurence Christopher.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the creation of the original ‘Cluedo’ board game. Now owned and published by Hasbro, the game has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. Paramount Pictures’ 1985 murder-mystery comedy film based on the game gained a passionate fan base that continues to grow over 35 years later.

The stage production was originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, by Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman, and Josh Fiedler, and was developed by Cleveland Playhouse under Artistic Director Laura Kepley and Managing Director Kevin Moore.