JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE to Be Filmed for Netflix Release

Jeff Ross is bringing his Broadway show to Netflix. Take A Banana For The Ride, the solo show written and performed by the comedian, will be filmed and is set to debut on the streamer in 2026, Deadline reports.

The show, currently running at Broadway's Nederlander Theater, will be captured across two performances on Saturday, September 27th at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ahead of its closing the following day. The Netflix release date has yet to be announced.

Take a Banana for a Ride serves as the Broadway debut for the performer and began previews on Tuesday, August 5 at the Nederlander Theatre. It plays for an eight-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 28, 2025. Find out what critics thought of the production here.

Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered.

Take a Banana for the Ride is directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler, with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun, dramaturgy by Seth Barrish, and music direction by Asher Denburg. The show is produced by Eric Nederlander, Robert Nederlander Jr., Marc Cornstein, and Tony Eisenberg, with Showtown Productions serving as Executive Producer.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid