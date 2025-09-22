 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Sep. 22, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We've got another action-packed edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld to kickstart your day. Broadway is buzzing as Shaina Taub and Ben Levi Ross check in ahead of the much-anticipated Ragtime return, and we go inside the star-studded opening night of ART with Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris. Catch Madeline Brewer's stunning rendition of 'Somewhere That's Green', and don’t miss Jonathan Groff’s showstopping 'Mack The Knife' on The Tonight Show—plus, Groff hints he’s open to a return as King George in Hamilton! Elsewhere, get your first look at Kristin Chenoweth and the cast of The Queen of Versailles, and catch up on all the latest industry news, including Saving Cinderella's star-studded reading, Baryshnikov Arts’ new director, and more. Stay tuned for these highlights and all the theatre buzz you need to start your day right!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Friday. September 26
Ragtime begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, September 26
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana for the Ride closes on Broadway
Waiting for Godot opens on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image
For Shaina Taub & Ben Levi Ross RAGTIME Isn't Just a Musical, It's a Movement

Almost a year after its triumphant return to the stage at New York City Center, Ragtime is returning to Broadway. Shaina Taub and Ben Levi Ross have been along for the ride, playing real life activist 'Emma Goldman', and fictional anarchist 'Younger Brother' respectively. The duo took a break from rehearsals to check in with BroadwayWorld and tell us all about the strange, insistent music that will give us all something to think about in 2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image
Video: Inside Opening Night of ART with Bobby Cannavale, James Corden & Neil Patrick Harris

The first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton is now running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. The production stars Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale and James Corden, and is directed by Scott Ellis. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image
Exclusive: Watch Madeline Brewer's Stunning 'Somewhere That's Green'

Gotta get outta Skid Row? Just head to somewhere that's green with the new star of Little Shop of Horrors, Madeline Brewer. Watch in this exclusive video as Brewer joins us at the beautifully renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her stunning rendition of Audrey's 'I want' song, 'Somewhere That's Green.'

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image Video: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Mack The Knife' From JUST IN TIME on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Stephi Wild
On September 18, the cast of Broadway's Just in Time, led by Jonathan Groff, took the stage on The Tonight Show for a special performance. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image Video: Jonathan Groff Open to Returning as King George in Broadway’s HAMILTON
by Josh Sharpe
Like his former co-star Leslie Odom, Jr., Jonathan Groff would be open to reprise his original Tony-nominated performance of King George in Broadway's Hamilton. Check out his appearance on The Tonight Show here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image Video: Joshua Henry & RAGTIME Cast Rehearse 'Gettin’ Ready Rag'
by Michael Major
Watch a first look video of the cast of Ragtime rehearsing the 'Gettin' Ready Rag,' led by Joshua Henry. The ensemble is performing choreography by Ellenore Scott.. (more...)

Video: Jennifer Lopez Sings Cut Song 'Never You' From KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
by Josh Sharpe
“Never You,' the second single from the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman and performed by the film's star, Jennifer Lopez, is now available. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The Queen of Versailles is headed to Braodway next month! The cast, led by Kristin Chenoweth, recently met the press. Check out photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image Photos: First Look at Liisi LaFontaine, Kate Shindle & More in HUZZAH!
by Michael Major
First look photos of Huzzah!, the new musical by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, the Globe's Come Fall in Love–The DDLJ Musical) and Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers the Musical, Bat Boy), have been released.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025 Image Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
by Jerri Shafer
Adapted from the beloved novel by C.S. Lewis, this enchanting tale follows the adventures of four siblings who discover a mysterious wardrobe that leads to a land frozen in an eternal winter by the wicked White Witch. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Courtnee Carter, Natasha Yvette Williams and More to Star in SAVING CINDERELLA Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Saving Cinderella, a new musical by Christine K. Duncan, has revealed the cast for its exclusive, invite-only reading set to take place October 10th. . (more...)
Jamie Burns Appointed Director Of Baryshnikov Arts
by Stephi Wild
Jamie Burns has been appointed Director of Baryshnikov Arts (BA) effective October 14, 2025. It was announced today by Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov and Board Chairman Dave Hattem.. (more...)
Samuel J. Friedman Health Center Exam Room Donated to Tovah Feldshuh Fund
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Earlier this week, in recognition of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the Entertainment Community Fund dedicated a room at The Samuel J. Freidman Health Center for the Performing Arts to the Feldshuh Fund for Women’s Health. . (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Writer/Producer Virtual Speed Date
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited will present an upcoming Writer/Producer Virtual Speed Date set for Sunday, October 19, 2025. Learn how to join. . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Taylor Swift to Launch THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL 'Release Party' Film Event
by Josh Sharpe
Taylor Swift is returning to the big screen. To coincide with her highly anticipated album The Life of a Showgirl, the megastar will release a corresponding 'release party' film event next month.. (more...)

Bob The Drag Queen to Make Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by A.A. Cristi
Drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Bob The Drag Queen will make her Broadway debut as “Harold Zidler.” Bob joins the company at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre beginning Tuesday, January 27, 2026.. (more...)

The Dramatists Guild Releases Statement on ABC's Decision to Pull Jimmy Kimmel
by Michael Major
The Dramatists Guild has released a statement following ABC's recent decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air indefinitely. The statement condemns the decision to take Kimmel off the air, standing in solidarity with him and his writers.. (more...)
THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Will Release Cast Recording; Listen to Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Caviar Dreams'
by Stephi Wild
The Queen of Versailles will release its Original Broadway Cast Recording. The first single “Caviar Dreams,” performed by Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth and the cast, is available now.. (more...)
Review: THE LAND OF THE LIVING, starring Juliet Stevenson
by Debbie Gilpin
'Was what I did 'wrong'?' In 1945 Germany, Ruth is part of a UN relief programme which is seeking to reunite displaced people with their families - she’s passionate about the work, and is certain that what she’s doing is for the best. But in London 45 years later, she’s not so sure.. (more...)
2025 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction- A Full Guide
by Sidney Paterra
The big day is almost here! It is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is about to take over the Theatre District and we have all info you need to prepare yourself for the big day!. (more...)
LIBERATION to Offer $19.70 Tickets to Celebrate Box Office Opening
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A special ticket offer will launch to celebrate the box office opening for Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl. Learn more about the production here! . (more...)
Videos: MAMMA MIA! Cast Performs Title Song & More on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, the cast of Broadway's Mamma Mia visited TODAY's Citi Concert Series to perform a selection of songs from the hit show, including a medley of the title song and 'Dancing Queen,' along with 'Does Your Mother Know.' Watch the performances now!. (more...)
Listen: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Original West End Cast Recording is Out Now
by Stephi Wild
The original cast recording from The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical is available now on CD, Digital & LP formats via Island EMI. Find out how to buy or stream the album here!. (more...)
R.E.M. Beauty Teases New WICKED-Inspired Beauty Products
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande's makeup company, r.e.m. beauty, will be releasing new products in the ongoing line inspired by the two-part Wicked film. This follows the 2024 launch, which included products such as Galinda Glow Drops, an Ozdust palette, and Galinda and Elphaba lipsticks.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Videos