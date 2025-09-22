Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We've got another action-packed edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld to kickstart your day. Broadway is buzzing as Shaina Taub and Ben Levi Ross check in ahead of the much-anticipated Ragtime return, and we go inside the star-studded opening night of ART with Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris. Catch Madeline Brewer's stunning rendition of 'Somewhere That's Green', and don’t miss Jonathan Groff’s showstopping 'Mack The Knife' on The Tonight Show—plus, Groff hints he’s open to a return as King George in Hamilton! Elsewhere, get your first look at Kristin Chenoweth and the cast of The Queen of Versailles, and catch up on all the latest industry news, including Saving Cinderella's star-studded reading, Baryshnikov Arts’ new director, and more. Stay tuned for these highlights and all the theatre buzz you need to start your day right!
But first...
For Shaina Taub & Ben Levi Ross RAGTIME Isn't Just a Musical, It's a Movement
Almost a year after its triumphant return to the stage at New York City Center, Ragtime is returning to Broadway. Shaina Taub and Ben Levi Ross have been along for the ride, playing real life activist 'Emma Goldman', and fictional anarchist 'Younger Brother' respectively. The duo took a break from rehearsals to check in with BroadwayWorld and tell us all about the strange, insistent music that will give us all something to think about in 2025.
Video: Inside Opening Night of ART with Bobby Cannavale, James Corden & Neil Patrick Harris
The first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton is now running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. The production stars Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale and James Corden, and is directed by Scott Ellis. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night!
Exclusive: Watch Madeline Brewer's Stunning 'Somewhere That's Green'
Gotta get outta Skid Row? Just head to somewhere that's green with the new star of Little Shop of Horrors, Madeline Brewer. Watch in this exclusive video as Brewer joins us at the beautifully renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her stunning rendition of Audrey's 'I want' song, 'Somewhere That's Green.'
| Video: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Mack The Knife' From JUST IN TIME on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Stephi Wild
On September 18, the cast of Broadway's Just in Time, led by Jonathan Groff, took the stage on The Tonight Show for a special performance. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Jonathan Groff Open to Returning as King George in Broadway’s HAMILTON
by Josh Sharpe
Like his former co-star Leslie Odom, Jr., Jonathan Groff would be open to reprise his original Tony-nominated performance of King George in Broadway's Hamilton. Check out his appearance on The Tonight Show here!. (more...)
Video: Joshua Henry & RAGTIME Cast Rehearse 'Gettin’ Ready Rag'
Video: Jennifer Lopez Sings Cut Song 'Never You' From KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
| Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The Queen of Versailles is headed to Braodway next month! The cast, led by Kristin Chenoweth, recently met the press. Check out photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at Liisi LaFontaine, Kate Shindle & More in HUZZAH!
by Michael Major
First look photos of Huzzah!, the new musical by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, the Globe's Come Fall in Love–The DDLJ Musical) and Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers the Musical, Bat Boy), have been released.. (more...)
| Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
by Jerri Shafer
Adapted from the beloved novel by C.S. Lewis, this enchanting tale follows the adventures of four siblings who discover a mysterious wardrobe that leads to a land frozen in an eternal winter by the wicked White Witch. . (more...)
Bob The Drag Queen to Make Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by A.A. Cristi
Drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Bob The Drag Queen will make her Broadway debut as “Harold Zidler.” Bob joins the company at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre beginning Tuesday, January 27, 2026.. (more...)
