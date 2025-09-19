 tracker
Courtnee Carter, Natasha Yvette Williams and More to Star in SAVING CINDERELLA Reading

The cast also features PJ Adzima, Tatianna Córdoba and more.

By: Sep. 19, 2025
Courtnee Carter, Natasha Yvette Williams and More to Star in SAVING CINDERELLA Reading
Saving Cinderella, a new musical by Christine K. Duncan, has revealed the cast for its exclusive, invite-only reading set to take place October 10th. 

The cast will include Courtnee Carter (Parade), Daniel Brackett (Redwood),  NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot), PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), Noah Wolfe (Barrington Stage La Cage Aux Folles), Cameron Loyal (Bad Cinderella), Nastascia Diaz (Cabaret), Lav Raman (Heathers), and Cydney Clark  (Sunset Blvd). 

Co-casting is by Erica A. Hart, C.S.A. (Chicken & Biscuits) and Sujotta Pace, C.S.A. (Bad Kreyól).

This powerful new work reimagines a beloved fairytale through a contemporary lens. Set in the aftermath of the happily-ever-after, Saving Cinderella begins where the traditional story ends—just after the wedding. When Cinderella is thrust from poverty into privilege, she quickly discovers that palace life is less magical and more isolating than she ever imagined.

The reading will be directed by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress Kristolyn Lloyd (1776). The creative team also includes music direction by Nick Wilders (Wicked), with Amiah McGinty (Hell’s Kitchen) serving as assistant director. 

Harmony Harris (Boop!) leads the production as Executive Producer. General management is provided by LDK Productions


