LIBERATION to Offer $19.70 Tickets to Celebrate Box Office Opening

Learn more about how to purchase discounted tickets here!
A special ticket offer will launch to celebrate the box office opening for Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White. The production will open October 28, 2025 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Previews for the 14-week limited engagement will begin on October 8, 2025.
On Monday, September 22 at 10:00 AM ET, Liberation will offer tickets at $19.70 (per ticket, two to six tickets per order only) and commemorative Liberation branded buttons in celebration of 1970, the year in which the play takes place. This ticket offer is only available for preview performances from October 8 to October 23. To claim this offer, you must be at the box office by Monday, September 22 at 10:00 AM. Limited availability applies.
In addition to this ticket offer, the production will also offer a 24 Hour “vintage never goes out of style” flash sale (one to nine tickets per order only) in person and online on Monday, September 22 at 10:00 AM. Limited availability applies.
Tickets are on sale now online, by phone at 212-239-6200, or starting Monday, September 22 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
The production comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.
Liberation stars the original Off-Broadway company of Liberation, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance. The Wall Street Journal hailed the cast for their “uniformly terrific” performances.
The production will star Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.
1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman.
In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.
Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design is by Drama Desk Award nominee Qween Jean, lighting design is by Drama Desk Award nominee Cha See, sound design is by two-time Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan, and hair and wig design by Special Tony Award winner Nikiya Mathis. Intimacy Director is Kelsey Rainwater. Vocal and Dialect Coach is Gigi Buffington. Production Stage Manager is Erin Gioia Albrecht.
Liberation is produced by Daryl Roth, Eva Price, Rachel Sussman, and Jenny Gersten. General Management is by RCI Theatricals.