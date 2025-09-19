LIBERATION to Offer $19.70 Tickets to Celebrate Box Office Opening

This fall, Bess Wohl's Liberation, directed by Whitney White, moves to Broadway following a critically acclaimed, award-winning run at Roundabout Theatre Company. Qween Jean is the costume designer who gets to give each of these women an identity, and it's not a job that she is taking lightly. She just checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about what Liberation means to her, and why this is play that audiences will not want to miss. ​ ​