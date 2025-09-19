2025 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction- A Full Guide

Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The big day is almost here! It is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is about to take over the Theatre District and we have all info you need to prepare yourself for the big day!

What is the origin of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction?

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley.

When is the 2025 Flea Market

This year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place on Sunday, September 21 and runs from 10am to 7pm. Appearances at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth will take place from 11am to 2pm. Bidding for the silent auction items in Shubert Alley will take place begining at 5pm.

Where is the Flea Market?

Find Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets. The silent auction will be held in Shubert Alley, and the live auction in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Check out a full map below:

Are there any special tables at this year's Flea Market?

Broadway show tables will include Beetlejuice, Cabaret, Mamma Mia! and Oh, Mary!. They join the previously announced & Juliet, Aladdin, Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Wicked.

A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, including Redwood, Sunset Blvd., Titanique and more.

How do the Autograph Table and Photo Booth Work?

There are separate lines for the Autograph Table and the Photo Booth, just look for the signs. No photographs are allowed at the Autograph Table and no autographs at the Photo Booth. Be sure to arrive early, as some people begin to line up as early as an hour before the scheduled start time. A $30 donation is suggested to pass through the line each hour. You can have up to two items signed per actor.

Learn more info on the process here.

What is the Autograph Table and Photo Booth schedule?

The full schedule is as follows:

NOTE: Appearances subject to change.

11 – 11:50am

Scott Bakula

Justin Collette

Kevin Del Aguila

Isabella Esler

Drew Gehling

Gianna Harris

Grey Henson

Vincent Jamal Hooper

James Monroe Iglehart

Alison Jaye

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Judy Kuhn

Alison Luff

Javier Muñoz

Tam Mutu

Burke Swanson

L. Steven Taylor

Jordan Tyson

12 – 12:50pm

F. Murray Abraham

Jenna Bainbridge

Kerry Butler

Claire-Marie Hall

Olivia Elease Hardy

Jenn Harris

Lencia Kebede

McKenzie Kurtz

Jeremy Kushnier

Jordan Litz

Jak Malone

Michele Pawk

Daniel Quadrino

Emma Pittman

Elizabeth Teeter

Allie Trimm

1 – 1:50pm

Dan Berry

Marcus Choi

Christian Douglas

Morgan Dudley

Dez Duron

Andrew Barth Feldman

Kurt Elling

Jessica Hecht

John Krause

Sky Lakota-Lynch

Beth Leavel

Ryan McCartan

Bernadette Peters

Helen J. Shen

Christopher Sieber

Paulo Szot

Marisha Wallace

Michelle Williams

What's available for auction?

Among the highlights are onstage roles in & Juliet and Death Becomes Her; the opportunity to shadow a stage manager at Moulin Rouge! The Musical; the shoes Bette Midler wore - and signed - from Hello, Dolly!; and Kit Connor’s tank top worn in Romeo + Juliet and signed. Check out the full list of live auction lots and silent auction lots!

Plus, now is your chance to bid on some of BroadwayWorld's collaborations with the incredible artist Emily Grace Tucker. Place your bid on her artwork for Sunset Blvd., Floyd Collins, Gypsy, and Maybe Happy Ending!

Can I particpate in the event if I'm not in NYC?

Those who can’t make it to the Theater District can still join the hunt online with FleaBay, Broadway Cares’ Broadway Flea Market–inspired eBay store. New lots of rare collectibles will pop up at surprise times throughout the week. Each item will be available for immediate purchase with eBay’s “Buy It Now,” recreating the thrill of discovery fans love about the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Quantities are limited, so act fast when a treasure appears. Visit the FleaBay store.

How much money does the Flea Market usually raise?

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,421,675. Since 1987, the 37 editions of the event have raised $20.2 million.

What does the money made at the Flea Market go towards?

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.

Watch highlights from 2024: