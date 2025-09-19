Exclusive: Watch Madeline Brewer's Stunning 'Somewhere That's Green'

Click Here for More on In Performance

Gotta get outta Skid Row? Just head to somewhere that's green with the new star of Little Shop of Horrors, Madeline Brewer. The Emmy-nominated actress recently joined the cast of the off-Broadway production, in which she is now starring as 'Audrey' opposite Thomas Doherty as 'Seymour'.

Brewer’s debut as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors follows her turn as Sally Bowles in the Olivier Award-winning West End production of Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre in London, opposite Callum Scott Howells. She earned a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Janine in Hulu’s Emmy Award and Golden Globe-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and recently starred on screen as Bronte in the final season of Netflix’s chart-topping series “You,” alongside Penn Badgley, Dawn in Hustlers, Raiman in “Black Mirror”, and Miranda Cates in “Hemlock Grove,” among others. Brewer’s memorable television debut was as fan-favorite Tricia Miller in Netflix’s original comedy-drama series “Orange is the New Black”.

Watch in this exclusive video as Brewer joins us at the beautifully renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her stunning rendition of Audrey's 'I want' song, "Somewhere That's Green."