Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press

The show will begin previews October 8 ahead of an official opening night November 9.

By: Sep. 19, 2025
The Queen of Versailles is headed to Braodway next month! The new musical, with music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, will begin previews October 8 ahead of an official opening night November 9. The cast, led by Kristin Chenoweth, recently met the press. Check out photos below!

Chenoweth, who also produces, stars as socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel. Adapted from the 2012 documentary of the same name, the show follows the couple’s effort to build the largest private home in the United States, only for the 2008 recession to upend their plans and extravagant lifestyle. The work premiered at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre last year, directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden.

Rejoining Chenoweth are Melody Butiu as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating as Debbie, Nina White as Victoria, and Sherie Rene Scott as the Jackie standby. The company also features Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Jake Bentley Young. Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner of C12 Casting.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Tatum Grace Hopkins, Greg Hildreth, Stephen Schwartz, Lindsey Ferrentino, Melody Butiu, F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen DeRosa, Isabel Keating, Michael Arden, "Adam" and Nina White

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Tatum Grace Hopkins, Greg Hildreth, Stephen Schwartz, Lindsey Ferrentino, Melody Butiu, F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen DeRosa, Isabel Keating, Michael Arden, "Adam" and Nina White

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Kristin Chenoweth and Director Michael Arden

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Isabel Keating and Stephen DeRosa

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Tatum Grace Hopkins and Melody Butiu

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham and Greg Hildreth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham and Greg Hildreth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Book Writer Lindsey Ferrentino and Composer Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham and Nina White

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Producer Bill Damaschke, Book Writer Lindsey Ferrentino, Composer Stephen Schwartz and Producer Greg Nobile

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Nina White

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Nina White

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Isabel Keating

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Isabel Keating

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Stephen DeRosa

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Stephen DeRosa

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Greg Hildreth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Greg Hildreth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Melody Butiu

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Melody Butiu

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Melody Butiu

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Tatum Grace Hopkins

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Tatum Grace Hopkins

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
"Adam"

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Director Michael Arden

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Director Michael Arden

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Composer Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Book Writer Lindsey Ferrentino

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Producer Greg Nobile and Alex Edelman

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Kristin Chenoweth and Director Michael Arden

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
Tatum Grace Hopkins, Greg Hildreth, Stephen Schwartz, Lindsey Ferrentino, Melody Butiu, F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen DeRosa, Isabel Keating, Michael Arden, "Adam" and Nina White

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
F. Murray Abraham and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press Image
"The Queen of Versailles" Signage



Videos