Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press

The show will begin previews October 8 ahead of an official opening night November 9.
The Queen of Versailles is headed to Braodway next month! The new musical, with music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, will begin previews October 8 ahead of an official opening night November 9. The cast, led by Kristin Chenoweth, recently met the press. Check out photos below!
Chenoweth, who also produces, stars as socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel. Adapted from the 2012 documentary of the same name, the show follows the couple’s effort to build the largest private home in the United States, only for the 2008 recession to upend their plans and extravagant lifestyle. The work premiered at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre last year, directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden.
Rejoining Chenoweth are Melody Butiu as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating as Debbie, Nina White as Victoria, and Sherie Rene Scott as the Jackie standby. The company also features Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Jake Bentley Young. Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner of C12 Casting.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tatum Grace Hopkins, Greg Hildreth, Stephen Schwartz, Lindsey Ferrentino, Melody Butiu, F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen DeRosa, Isabel Keating, Michael Arden, "Adam" and Nina White
Tatum Grace Hopkins, Greg Hildreth, Stephen Schwartz, Lindsey Ferrentino, Melody Butiu, F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen DeRosa, Isabel Keating, Michael Arden, "Adam" and Nina White
F. Murray Abraham and Kristin Chenoweth
F. Murray Abraham and Kristin Chenoweth
F. Murray Abraham and Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth and Director Michael Arden
Isabel Keating and Stephen DeRosa
Tatum Grace Hopkins and Melody Butiu
F. Murray Abraham and Greg Hildreth
F. Murray Abraham and Greg Hildreth
Book Writer Lindsey Ferrentino and Composer Stephen Schwartz
F. Murray Abraham and Nina White
Producer Bill Damaschke, Book Writer Lindsey Ferrentino, Composer Stephen Schwartz and Producer Greg Nobile
Tatum Grace Hopkins
Tatum Grace Hopkins
"Adam"
Director Michael Arden
Director Michael Arden
Composer Stephen Schwartz
Book Writer Lindsey Ferrentino
Producer Greg Nobile and Alex Edelman
Kristin Chenoweth and Director Michael Arden
Tatum Grace Hopkins, Greg Hildreth, Stephen Schwartz, Lindsey Ferrentino, Melody Butiu, F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen DeRosa, Isabel Keating, Michael Arden, "Adam" and Nina White
F. Murray Abraham and Kristin Chenoweth
"The Queen of Versailles" Signage