Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Meets the Press

The Queen of Versailles is headed to Braodway next month! The new musical, with music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, will begin previews October 8 ahead of an official opening night November 9. The cast, led by Kristin Chenoweth, recently met the press. Check out photos below!

Chenoweth, who also produces, stars as socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel. Adapted from the 2012 documentary of the same name, the show follows the couple’s effort to build the largest private home in the United States, only for the 2008 recession to upend their plans and extravagant lifestyle. The work premiered at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre last year, directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden.

Rejoining Chenoweth are Melody Butiu as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating as Debbie, Nina White as Victoria, and Sherie Rene Scott as the Jackie standby. The company also features Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Jake Bentley Young. Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner of C12 Casting.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas