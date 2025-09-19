Photos: First Look at Liisi LaFontaine, Kate Shindle & More in HUZZAH!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First look photos of Huzzah!, the new musical by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, the Globe's Come Fall in Love–The DDLJ Musical) and Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers the Musical, Bat Boy), have been released. The musical is directed by Lortel Award winner Annie Tippe and stars Liisi LaFontaine, Kate Shindle, Anthony Chatmon II, Cailen Fu, and more! The production runs through October 19, 2025 at the Old Globe.

Two sisters, one a princess and one who works in insurance, must stop fighting to save their father's Renaissance Faire from financial ruin (and the occasional mead-based fire). When they gamble the payroll to hire the greatest swordsman on the whole Ren Faire circuit, will things go fair or foul at the Faire? Don thy doublet, cinch thy corset, and grab a turkey leg for a midsummer night's screamingly funny musical.