Video: Jonathan Groff Open to Returning as King George in Broadway’s HAMILTON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jonathan Groff could follow in Leslie Odom, Jr.'s footsteps. During a recent visit to The Tonight Show, Groff shared that, like his former co-star who is now reprising his original role on Broadway, he would be happy to return to his role as King George- but not before finishing his stint as Bobby Darin in Just in Time.

"Maybe when I'm done doing that, I would go back in, sure," the performer told Fallon. "I'd put the cape back on." For his performance in the production, Groff was nominated for a Tony Award in the same category as Odom, who would take home the award.

Watch the full interview, where Jonathan Groff talked about performing both Hamilton and Just in Time at the Tony Awards and shared details about how much time he has spent developing the production. Watch his performance of Mack the Knife on The Tonight Show here. Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Tickets are now on sale through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, and Odom, Jr. is now reprising his role as Aaron Burr through November 26.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.