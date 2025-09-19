Bob The Drag Queen to Make Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Bob The Drag Queen will make her Broadway debut as “Harold Zidler.” Bob joins the company at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre beginning Tuesday, January 27, 2026, for an eight-week limited engagement through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Bob said, “Being on Broadway has always been a dream of mine. I moved to NYC almost 17 years ago to pursue it. Some roads take a while.”

Wayne Brady will play the role through Sunday, November 9. Robert Petkoff, currently leading the national tour as Zidler, will step into the Broadway production from November 11, 2025, through January 25, 2026. Tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical are on sale through April 26, 2026.

About Bob The Drag Queen

Non-binary comic and actor Caldwell Tidicue, known as Bob The Drag Queen, first rose to prominence as the Season 8 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Since then, Bob has co-hosted HBO’s We’re Here (earning a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and Television Academy Honors), launched the hit podcast Sibling Rivalry with Monét X Change, toured internationally, released an EP (Gay Barz), headlined a comedy special (Woke Man in a Dress), and served as Master of Ceremonies for Madonna’s Celebration Tour. Bob is also the author of the New York Times best-selling debut novel Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has played to more than 10 million audience members worldwide. Directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine, the production is currently running on Broadway, in London’s West End, on tour across North America, and internationally in Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, and beyond.