Video: Joshua Henry & RAGTIME Cast Rehearse 'Gettin’ Ready Rag'

Almost a year after its triumphant return to the stage at New York City Center, Ragtime is returning to Broadway. Shaina Taub and Ben Levi Ross have been along for the ride, playing real life activist 'Emma Goldman', and fictional anarchist 'Younger Brother' respectively. The duo took a break from rehearsals to check in with BroadwayWorld and tell us all about the strange, insistent music that will give us all something to think about in 2025.