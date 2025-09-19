Video: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Mack The Knife' From JUST IN TIME on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On September 18, the cast of Broadway's Just in Time, led by Jonathan Groff, took the stage on The Tonight Show for a special performance. Groff, who plays Bobby Darin, performed "Mack the Knife." The appearance aired on Thursday, September 18 at 11:35/10:35c on NBC. Check out the performance here!

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Tickets are now on sale through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.