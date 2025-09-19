Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Writer/Producer Virtual Speed Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited will present an upcoming Writer/Producer Virtual Speed Date set for Sunday, October 19, 2025. Submission deadline 10/3. Early submissions will be given priority consideration. To download the application, please click here.

This is a chance to practice your pitching with real producers who are open to and interested in meeting artists. They probably won't option a project on the spot, but they'll give valuable feedback about the work and the pitch itself. Join TRU for the opportunity to start building these relationships. It's what this business is all about.

To submit, fill out the application and email it to TRUStaff1@gmail.com. Please add your name to the document name, and put your name FIRST when you "save as."

The first session will be coached starting at 2pm and will pitch at 4pm; the second session begins coaching at 3pm and pitches at 5:30.

TRU has eleven producers lined up for the speed date, from both the commercial and not-for-profit worlds, all with an interest in new projects.

Confirmed producers include:

Dani Davis, Emmy winner, Tony nominee, director and producer (Broadway and national tours include The Lonesome West, Little Women the musical, Billy Elliot, The Wedding Singer, Flashdance and Dreamworks' Shrek the musical, original and current).

Merrie L. Davis, creative producer (Just In Time: Bobby Darin, Tony nominated Dead Outlaw; Tony award for Parade, Tony award for Company Broadway, Olivier award for Company London, Cabaret, The Who's Tommy, 6 Tony nominations for Eclipsed, Gigi; off-Broadway: Himself and Nora; Museum of Broadway; upcoming: Working Girl; London: Farewell Mister Haffmann);

Jane Dubin, producer (Still off-Broadway, Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, An American in Paris, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher, Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann; upcoming: The Village of Vale, an original fantasy musical);

Claire Feuille and Josh Dooley of Feuille Dooley Productions (I Was a Teenage She-Devil and How Not to Fund a Honeymoon at the Ed Fringe, upcoming Relative Motion at London's Southwark Playhouse; co-producers on Operation Mincemeat);

Gene Fisch, Jr., Broadway producing team (High), 100+ Off Broadway, Off-Off Broadway productions, Carnegie Hall concert Producer, Director of the New York New Works Theatre Festival, Director of 4 episodes of the TV series, "Two Many Moms";

John Lant, producer/director/showrunner/consultant specialist for musicals/plays off-Broadway; (17 off-Broadway shows: Frankenstein, Wicked Frozen, It Came from Beyond, Wicked City Blues, Fabulous; Earnestly LGBTQ+, XIMER), artistic director Write Act Rep NYC/LA (20 years); 2-time NAACP, 4-time DramaLogue & 4-time CA for the Arts Winner; PM Carnegie Hall (13 years), TV/Film Studio Operator for 2 Studios for stage to screen or film productions NY & NJ;

Tamra Pica, TV, film and theater producer and casting director for Write Act Repertory

Lauren Yarger of Gracewell Productions, writer, director, critic, producer of the Outer Critics Circle Awards, the "Table Readings at the Palace Theater" series in Waterbury, CT, "Staged Intent" Series in Ivoryton Playhouse and "Women of a Certain Age" in Westport County Playhouse;

Aly York, indie producer, LA and Philadelphia area;

2 more to be determined.

Coaches: Emileena Pedigo, Allison Sheff